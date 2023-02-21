The singer told fans she is performing through the pain after she slipped a disc in her back. Photo / Getty Images

The singer told fans she is performing through the pain after she slipped a disc in her back. Photo / Getty Images

Adele is asking fans to take it easy on her.

The beloved British singer is currently playing a Las Vegas residency but the 34-year-old recently shared with a crowd that it’s not as glamorous as it looks as she’s playing through the pain.

Daily Mail has reported the star told the SinCity crowd a disc in her back has “worn away” and has caused “really bad sciatica” in her left leg making some performances quite painful for the Grammy winner.

Addressing the crowd, the Hello singer joked, “Is anyone else kind of my age starting to get bad knees?

“I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f***ing there anymore. It’s worn away.”

She had previously admitted to the audience that her back issues were so bad, she was being forced to “waddle” around on stage.

Adele opened up about her injury last year after she made the decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency at the last minute.

The singer revealed she has been suffering chronic pain ever since she was a teenager but things got worse in 2021 when she slipped a disc in her back.

Adele's Las Vegas residency has been described as an absolutely blockbusting, heart-soaring show packed with personality. Photo / Getty Images

“I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture,” she had previously told The Face.

Later, during an interview with Elle Magazine, the singer explained her back issues got worse after her then eight-year-old son jumped out and scared her as she was exiting the bathroom.

It resulted in a slipped disc in the final section of her lumbar spine which can cause numbness and weakness in the legs.

It comes after a touching concert last month where the Turning Tables singer burst into tears.

While performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a man in the crowd showed the singer a picture of his late wife on his phone.

After seeing the picture close up and realising the man was widowed, she tried to continue her performance of Someone Like You but struggled to hold back her tears and went on to deidcate the ballad to the man.

She said: “When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see. Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening.

“There was a man, he’s just there, holding his phone up. I think that’s his wife on the phone, and I don’t think she’s here, and it just really moved me.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, and I didn’t realise what you were showing me until I was over here.

“I see these little pockets of people’s lives as I walk through and it’s so beautiful.”



