Actor pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

Drake Bell. Photo / Getty Images

Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment.

The former Nickelodeon star, 35, was arrested in Ohio last month.

Although he initially pleaded not guilty, he changed his plea during a virtual court appearance three weeks ago, and admitted attempted endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service.

According to the Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office's public information officer Tyler Sinclair, a then 15-year-old girl filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 about an alleged incident between her and Drake at a Cleveland nightclub in 2017.

The Canadian authorities then contacted Cleveland Police, who investigated.

After his initial arrest, the actor was released from police custody after submitting a $2500 bond.

He agreed to not have contact with his alleged victim, and was required to submit a DNA specimen.

- BANG! Showbiz