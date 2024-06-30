A judge has ordered that Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial will still go ahead next month. Photo / Getty Images

A judge has ordered that Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial will still go ahead next month. Photo / Getty Images

Over the last five weeks, Alec Baldwin has fought for his involuntary manslaughter charges to be dropped. Now, for a third time, the actor has been told the trial will proceed.

Alec Baldwin’s criminal trial will go ahead next month, a judge has ruled.

The 66-year-old actor’s involuntary manslaughter charge was upheld for the third time in five weeks by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Friday, June 28 despite his lawyers seeking to have the case thrown out after arguing “due process” had been violated because the gun which fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021 had been destroyed when government agents tested it, meaning the defence couldn’t carry out their own testing process.

The judge heard testimony and arguments on the motion on June 21 and 24 before making her ruling.

She wrote: “The court finds and concludes that defendant fails to establish that the state acted in bad faith when destroying certain internal components of the firearm in the course of the accidental discharge testing.