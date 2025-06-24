“I was going to get tickets until I saw this,” commented one fan.

“I really wanted to see them this year ... now I don’t, thank you for this,” remarked another disappointed fan.

A third replied to the video, saying: “This is so painful. They just need to stop.”

“Gotta say, Angus is really pulling the load on this tour. They’ll always be my favourite band by far, but I’m sitting out this tour,” complained another.

Hundreds of other comments echoed the same sentiment, with many urging the band to “retire” and “save their legacy” rather than continue to perform.

Despite the concerns from some fans, others said it would be silly to expect the rockers to be performing as well as they did back in their heyday.

“It’s an old band of course their not going to be the same y’all don’t have to say for them to stop doing what they like,” insisted one, while another added: “Let them do what they want! I’ll still go watch them to say I’ve seen them one final time.”

The legendary stadium rock kings will open the Power Up concerts at the MCG on November 12 before heading to Sydney’s Accor Stadium on November 21, the bp Adelaide Grand Final on November 30, Perth’s Optus Stadium on December 4 and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on December 14.

The band sold more than 520,000 tickets when they last toured Australia on the Rock or Bust run in 2015.