The Oscars will return to the Dolby Theatre this year and will have a host for the first time in three years. Photo / Getty Images

This year's Oscars ceremony will have a host after three years with no presenter.

The Oscars last had a host in the form of Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 but have not had a presenter since Kevin Hart stood down from hosting the following year after homophobic jokes that he had posted on social media resurfaced.

ABC Entertainment president, Craig Erwich, has revealed that this year's Academy Awards night, which will take place in March, would see the return of the traditional format with a host, though he did not say who it will be, instead joking to the The Hollywood Reporter: "If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it."

It has also been confirmed that this year's ceremony will return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after being held at Union Station last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ride Along producer Will Packer has been named as the ceremony's executive producer.

Of the choice of Packer to lead the production Erwich said: "Will really has his pulse on popular culture and entertainment. I know he has a lot in store and we'll have more details to share soon."

Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently threw his hat into the ring about hosting the ceremony, saying that he would "really enjoy" the job if he was given the chance.

Kevin Hart has adressed his Oscars disgrace previously, revealing that he wished he had handled the controversy differently. Hart acknowledged his past homophobic tweets and confessed that there was a "big gap" between what he thought the problem was and what had actually bothered people.

The 42-year-old star said: "I'm a firm believer in laying in the bed that you made.

"If there's something that you did, then you did it. You know, there's no wiggle room around it. You can address it, and then you can move on.

"With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was.

"I got 10 years where I made sure not to joke or play in the way that I did back then because it was a problem. I don't care if you're gay or not gay. I'm a people person. I'm going to love you regardless."