Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his California home last week. Photo / Getty Images

Aaron Carter once crashed at Michael Jackson’s home after a party - and woke to see the pop star at the foot of his bed, he claimed in a soon-to-be-released memoir.

The incident allegedly occurred at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in August 2003, when Carter was just 15, reports the New York Post.

Carter, who was found dead at his California home aged 34 last week, recalled the details in his new memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, set to be released posthumously next week.

According to an advance copy of the book obtained by the outlet, Carter wrote, “Michael and I went into the main house alone and headed to his bedroom area.

“After a while, I said I was ready for bed. I hadn’t really thought about where I would sleep. Obviously, there were tons of rooms in the house. But he pulled out this cot next to his bed that was already made. I never asked for the cot, but there it was. I didn’t care. I was tired. He turned out the lights and got in his bed, and we went to sleep.”

He continued, “A couple of hours later, something woke me. I sat up and found Michael at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear. I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep.

“‘What the f***!’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed!’

“He just mumbled, ‘Okay’, then got back into his bed, and we both went back to sleep. I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room.”

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1986. Photo / File

Carter went on to claim that he and Jackson smoked marijuana together during the visit. Less than three months later, the pop star was arrested on child molestation charges.

Carter was interviewed by police and told them Jackson never touched him inappropriately.

Jackson reportedly called him “Apple Head” and gave him a Swarovski crystal-studded jacket that he had worn during a concert in New York in September 2001.

Carter had previously defended Jackson and described him as “a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy” who “never did anything that was inappropriate - except for one time”, during a 2019 taping of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. He did not go into details at the time.

Carter’s book remained unfinished when he died, leaving a lot of unanswered questions from his co-author Andy Symonds.

However, the book is set to be released in the coming days.