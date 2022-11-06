Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin has broken her silence. Photo / Getty Images

Melanie Martin has broken her silence following the tragic death of her fiance Aaron Carter.

The mother of Carter’s son, Prince, took to TiKTok just hours after the star was confirmed dead and shared a two-second video of herself crying.

Martin appeared to be driving as she hysterically cried with the video coming soon after her statement to TMZ which read “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father.

“Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

While the model didn’t caption her social media clip, she received immediate empathy from her followers with many flocking to the comment section to share messages of love and support.

One wrote, “He will always be with you through your son,” while another commented, “Stay strong Melanie. He’s with the angels now.”

A third said, “My condolences. I pray he has found peace. You tried to love him back to life and I’m sure he appreciated that.”

Carter’s brother, Backstreet Boys star, Nick Carter is yet to break his silence following the devastating news but a rep for the I Want Candy singer told Page Six, “It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA.

“The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

Meanwhile, tributes and well wishes for the family of the former child star have been pouring in. Hilary Duff – who starred on Lizzie McGuire with Aaron – posted on Instagram:





“For Aaron,

“I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

While his friend, Tyler Hilton – who he toured with as part of the 2019 Pop2K Tour – wrote on Twitter, “No… This Aaaron Carter news is heartbreaking,”

He went on to say how he had known him for years and “always really like him.”

No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter — Tyler Hilton (@TylerHilton) November 5, 2022

TMZ reported this morning that the 34 year old singer-turned-rapper was found dead at his California home.

TMZ reported a 911 caller told emergency services a male had drowned in the bathtub. There was no information or evidence of foul play, police sources told TMZ.

An official cause of death is not yet known and likely will not be released until a coroner’s report has been completed.