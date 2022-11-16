Aaron Carter's family chose to have him cremated after his death on November 5. Photo / AP

Aaron Carter's family chose to have him cremated after his death on November 5. Photo / AP

Aaron Carter’s family decided to have his body cremated, but have not yet chosen his final resting place.

Carter was found dead in his bath at his home in California on November 5, reportedly by his housekeeper. He was 34.

Until the family decides where to lay him to rest, his ashes will be kept by his twin sister Angel.

The death certificate, seen by TMZ, confirms it was Carter’s mother Jane who was the first to notify authorities about her son’s death. However, it does not specify his cause of death.

Angel paid tribute to her brother on November 5 with a heartbreaking message on Instagram.

She wrote: “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”

She continued, “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

Earlier this week, Carter’s brother and former Backstreet Boys member Nick also shared a tribute online.

“Very grateful for the outpour[ing] of love and support for my brother. In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesofficial, an important children’s mental health charity helping families across America.”

Aaron Carter, Angel Carter and Nick Carter Photo / John Sciulli

Nick added, “Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family’s commitment of helping others.”

Melanie Martin, Carter’s on-and-off partner, also issued a statement after the news of his death.

“My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter filed for custody of their son Prince, 11 months, earlier this year as well as a petition for protection against Martin.

In the court filing he accused her of “emotional distress, anguish, shoving and scratching” and abusing him “emotionally”.

Carter died without a will, meaning the state will decide who will inherit his assets.