Singer Aaron Carter was found dead in his California home. Photo / Getty Images

Aaron Carter reportedly died without a will meaning his estate will be left in the care of the state.

The former child star tragically passed away on November 5 at 34 and now TMZ has reported he died without a current will meaning his estate will be left in the hands of the State of California.

Speaking to the news outlet, sources close to the star said the late star was given advice from his lawyers to have a valid will in place in the case of his death as he had a child who depended on him but he reportedly never got around to it.

The outlet went on to report that despite this, the singer’s young son will likely inherit his father’s estate as it is in accordance with Californian succession laws.

Carter is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, fiancée and mother of his child, Melanie Martin and his brother, The Backstreet Boys star, Nick Carter.

While it’s unclear how much the estate is worth, sources claimed the singer was “not in a good place financially” when he died, and even said he was “living hand-to-mouth”.

It comes after news Carter’s memoir - Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life - would be released this week. However, following immense backlash, including from Hilary Duff, who called it “disgusting”, the publishers have decided against it.

Attorney Scott Atherton, who is representing the publisher, said in a statement: “Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time. Mr Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him.”

Page Six also reported Carter tried to prevent the publishing of the book with his publicist telling the news outlet, “Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not,”

“That’s against Aaron’s wishes.”