Entertainment

A famed horror director mines Japan's real-life atrocities

7 minutes to read

The director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in Tokyo last month. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Ben Dooley

Kiyoshi Kurosawa's latest movie, which recently won him the award for best director at the Venice Film Festival, is a thriller animated by the ghosts of Japan's ghastly wartime experiments.

Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa is best

