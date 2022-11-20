A daily column looking at humorous, satirical and simply strange news

Adventurous sushi train, chocolate mouse. Photo / Supplied

High price for Flybuys tipple

Kerry writes: “Very appreciative of getting Flybuys points that you can then buy stuff with. My 94-year-old friend just used her 437 Flybuys points, exchanging them for a 1L bottle of gin. I calculated that 1 point for every $20 spent meant that bottle of gin cost $8740!”

Twitter thread on coffee

“I’m in Paris and I ordered an oat milk latte and the waiter said no,” tweeted @imandyhaynes.

“In France, my mother asked for coffee with her meal, and each time she tried, the waiter was like, “surely, madame, you mean after”

“We were in Scotland and ordered mochas with oat milk. A very dark chocolatey coffee arrived. They thought we said ‘withoot’ milk.”

“Cow milk is an atrocity and cattle farming contributes massively to the climate catastrophe, threatening our natural living conditions (aka our peaceful civilisation). Which part of this do you decadent people not get?”

“First day in Paris this Summer I was behind another American guy who was showing the barista how to make the drink he wanted on his phone and the barista muttered “I’m not going to be here tomorrow,” and the American asked why and the barista said “I’m going to kill myself.”

Plonking children?

Lost in translation at Countdown reminded Lorraine Kidd of Warkworth the time an American exchange student came to her high school.” He was absolutely gorgeous and to the envy of many of the 6th form girls he was given the locker above mine so we chatted most days. One day he asked me about something he found peculiar and couldn’t understand, and that was why New Zealand had rooms for ‘plonking down children’. An interesting conversation ensued and then it dawned on me that he was referring to our Plunket rooms.”







