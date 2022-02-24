Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin at Western Springs: The country kid who quit school to climb stairway to rock and roll heaven

4 minutes to read
Jimmy Page and the twin electric guitar, combo six-string and 12-string, amid Stairway to Heaven and now, 50 years later, pirated on YouTube. Photo / Doug Laing

Jimmy Page and the twin electric guitar, combo six-string and 12-string, amid Stairway to Heaven and now, 50 years later, pirated on YouTube. Photo / Doug Laing

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

Remember the trusty Kodak Instamatic?

It was the trusty global introduction to 'photography made simple' in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Read More

Cartridge loaded film, shoot and snap. Easy.

I'm guessing I got mine for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.