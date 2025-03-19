Direct flights connecting New Zealand to India could be in place as early as 2028 and a fresh search for Malaysian Airlines MH370 wreckage has been approved. Video / NZ Herald

She criticised an unnamed actress for promoting homeopathic children’s medicines, questioning the trustworthiness.

Tina Fey “hates money” and “has a problem with rich people having a side hustle”.

The 30 Rock star – who is worth an estimated US$75 million ($129m) – shared her opinions on finances during an episode of the “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” podcast – revealing she judges wealthy people who launch side projects in a bid to swell their already healthy bank balances.

During the podcast Poehler praised her friend and suggested she branch out by launching her line of hair products or glasses, saying: “You have incredible hair. I feel like you should have a hair campaign and also I’m always pushing you to have a glasses line.

“Why do you not have a glasses line? [Do] you hate money?”