30 Rock star Tina Fey ‘hates money’ and ‘has a problem with rich people having a side hustle’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • Tina Fey expressed her dislike for wealthy individuals pursuing side hustles to increase their wealth.
  • Fey, worth an estimated $75 million, shared her views on the “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” podcast.
  • She criticised an unnamed actress for promoting homeopathic children’s medicines, questioning the trustworthiness.

Tina Fey “hates money” and “has a problem with rich people having a side hustle”.

The 30 Rock star – who is worth an estimated US$75 million ($129m) – shared her opinions on finances during an episode of the “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” podcast – revealing she judges wealthy people who launch side projects in a bid to swell their already healthy bank balances.

During the podcast Poehler praised her friend and suggested she branch out by launching her line of hair products or glasses, saying: “You have incredible hair. I feel like you should have a hair campaign and also I’m always pushing you to have a glasses line.

“Why do you not have a glasses line? [Do] you hate money?”

Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey in 30 Rock Photo / Supplied
Tina then explained: “I do kind of hate money. As we know, I’m terrible with money only in that I don’t waste money, but I don’t get excited about money. If I’m safe and I have enough money to live, I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle.

“If you already have like US$200 million ($344m) … I judge it.”

Tina went on to explain she was once left baffled when she discovered an actor was promoting a range of homeopathic medicines for kids.

She said: “One time a million years ago, I remember seeing – and I won’t name this actor but someone could figure it out – an ‘80s actor promoting her line of homeopathic children’s medications.

I was like: ‘Why on this Earth would I trust an actor for paediatric medications?’”

Poehler concluded: “You should stop, because this is the thing now. You have to have a million [things]. You have to have glasses!”

