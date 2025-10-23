“I just started making videos as a hobby. I just wanted to show the world what I loved about my culture and my beautiful home.”

After the recognition, Tauranga-based Nuku is sticking to the grounded approach that has led to her family-focused home-cooking videos gaining more than 330k followers. In a video Nuku said the nomination was cool, but “I don’t want to harp on about it”.

She said she would appreciate the public voting for her, but is already aware of support from the community. “All the love you guys show, all these doors that have opened for me to brand partnerships, mahi, all of these things you guys have helped me achieve. To me, that’s the real marker of success.

“Do I want your vote? Yeah, I mean, yeah, it’s cool. But where I would really appreciate your support whānau, is on my Woolworths videos, my campaigns, the brand deals I get because that is what’s feeding my whānau at the end of the day.”

Davis is taking a similarly humble approach to the nomination, telling his 2.1 million TikTok followers that “no matter what happens, I get to swim in the ocean, live on my ancestral homelands, and my children get to belong to their village. Remember, you already made my dreams come true.”

Mum of three Brit Cunningham gained an online following for her candid take on renovating, cleaning and cooking while juggling family life. Photo / @britcunningham_

A handful of other Kiwi creators have been nominated in other award categories. Theo Shakes (@theoshakes) is nominated for the Entertainment Creator of the Year Award and dancer, DJ and music producer Lance Savali (@lancesavali) is one of five artists nominated for Music Artist of the Year. In July, AAA Backstage reported Savali’s song Devotion had garnered more than 10 million streams and 950 million views on TikTok.

Andrew Hearnden (@andy_cooks), better known by his online moniker Andy Cooks, is up for Food Creator of the Year.

Tongan-born content creator Ilai Matangi (@havea_676) spent his high school years in New Zealand. He is nominated for the top award of the night – Creator of the Year.

Wellington born chef and social media star Andy Hearnden's cooking videos, made on his @andy_cooks account, have garnered 176 million likes on TikTok. Photo / Supplied

The accolades will be awarded on Wednesday, November 26, in Sydney at a ceremony hosted by Sophie Monk. The presentation will also be streamed live on TikTok.

With an expected in-person audience of more than 4000 creators, organisers say the gathering will be the “biggest creator celebration ever held across Australia and New Zealand”.

Last year, Māori-Samoan content creator Lisa Perese-Cullen was crowned New Zealand TikTok creator of the year. How To Dad’s Jordan Watson, Nicola (Nix) Adams, Torrell Tafa and Oliver Mills were also nominated for the 2024 award.

2025 TikTok Awards Nominees

Creator of the Year presented by NESCAFÉ

Latisha Clark (@latishaclarkk)

Ilai Matangi (@havea_676)

Tammy Hembrow (@tammyhembrow)

Jiny Maeng (@jinymaeng)

Ben Stubbs (@stubbaa)

Video of the Year presented by Tinder

Rachel Parkinson (@rachelparkinson5)

Zane Fall (@zanefall)

Alexandra Tuohey (@alexandratuohey)

Jude York (@itsjudeyork)

Leah Halton (@looooooooch)

Business of the Year presented by HP

Bouf Haircare (@boufhaircare)

All For Mimi (@allformimi)

Cherry’s Goods (@cherrysgoods)

Kic App (@kic)

Rode Meats (@rode_meats)

Sports and Fitness Creator of the Year presented by EHP Labs

Hannah Pearson (@hannahhpearson)

Daniel Gorringe (@dandoesfooty)

Brittany O’Brien (@brittanyobrienn)

Kwame Duah (@kwameduahofficial)

Tom Harris (@tomharrisfootball)

Beauty and Fashion Creator of the Year presented by Rimmel

Rowi Singh (@rowisingh)

Florence Baitio (@florence_baitio)

Eitan Broude (@eiitanbroude)

Sasha Morpeth (@sashamorpeth)

Ellen Malone (@askellenbeauty)

Music Artist of the Year presented by Uber Eats

Dean Lewis (@deanlewis)

Larissa Lambert (@.larissalambert)

Lance Savali (@lancesavali),

Keli Holiday (@keliholiday),

Max Jackson (@maxjacksonmusic)

Entertainment Creator of the Year Award

Rachael Evren (@rachevren)

Maddy Turner (@maddy.mov)

Aicha Robertson (@aichark)

Theo Shakes (@theoshakes)

Jeremy Franco (@jezbreezy)

Learn on TikTok

Ainslie Harvey (@hot.history)

Kobi Brown (@astrokobi)

Heidi Barlow (@womenshealthwithheidi)

Vinh Giang (@askvinh)

Luke Bateman (@lukesreads)

TikTok for Good

Ben McIntosh (@benjmcintosh)

Josh Neille (@josh_neille)

Clothing The Gaps (@clothing_the_gaps)

Man Cave (@themancave_aus)

Comedy Creator of the Year

Archie and Miles Shepherd (@shepmates)

Luke Kidgell (@luke.kidgell)

Liam Dowling and Ben Christopher (@nansfavourites)

Lyanna Kea (@lyanna_kea)

Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon (@toniandryanpodcast)

LIVE Creator of the Year

Jake Waddell (@jakeytv)

Ed and Ri (@itsedandri)

Liam Conner (@liamconner_)

Ūla (@ulaulaula)

Sadia Yousofi (@sadiayousofi13)

New Zealand Creator of the Year

Daniel Rankin (@mancancooknz)

Louis Davis (@louisdavis_)

Paris Nuku (@parisnuku)

Brit Cunningham (@brit_cunningham)

The Morning Shift (@themorningshiftshow)

High Quality Content Creator

Melissa Yahyaoglu (@lovefrommelii)

Anthony Randello-Jahn (@thedonutdaddy)

Nicholas Burton and Dave Hoey (@thegrannyflat)

Lachlan and Austin Macfarlane (@macfarlanebros)

Jeremy (@jeremyfilmsthings)

Food Creator of the Year

Vincent Lim (@dimsimlim)

Andy Hearnden (@andy_cooks)

Catherine Zhang (@catherine.desserts)

Laleh Mohmedi (@jacobs_food_diaries)

Tom Smallwood (@tom.smallwood)