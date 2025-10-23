Paris Nuku is a rising star on TikTok. Photo / @parisnuku / Composite
Social media platform TikTok has announced the nominee list for the 2025 TikTok Awards.
This will be the fifth iteration of the awards that recognise Australian and New Zealand creators who best use the app to entertain, educate and inspire their audiences.
Fourteen publicly voted awards are up forgrabs, including the locally focused New Zealand Creator of the Year Award. TikTok users can vote for their picks on the app once a day until voting closes on November 16.
“I just started making videos as a hobby. I just wanted to show the world what I loved about my culture and my beautiful home.”
After the recognition, Tauranga-based Nuku is sticking to the grounded approach that has led to her family-focused home-cooking videos gaining more than 330k followers. In a video Nuku said the nomination was cool, but “I don’t want to harp on about it”.
She said she would appreciate the public voting for her, but is already aware of support from the community. “All the love you guys show, all these doors that have opened for me to brand partnerships, mahi, all of these things you guys have helped me achieve. To me, that’s the real marker of success.
“Do I want your vote? Yeah, I mean, yeah, it’s cool. But where I would really appreciate your support whānau, is on my Woolworths videos, my campaigns, the brand deals I get because that is what’s feeding my whānau at the end of the day.”
Davis is taking a similarly humble approach to the nomination, telling his 2.1 million TikTok followers that “no matter what happens, I get to swim in the ocean, live on my ancestral homelands, and my children get to belong to their village. Remember, you already made my dreams come true.”
A handful of other Kiwi creators have been nominated in other award categories. Theo Shakes (@theoshakes) is nominated for the Entertainment Creator of the Year Award and dancer, DJ and music producer Lance Savali (@lancesavali) is one of five artists nominated for Music Artist of the Year. In July, AAA Backstage reported Savali’s song Devotion had garnered more than 10 million streams and 950 million views on TikTok.
Andrew Hearnden (@andy_cooks), better known by his online moniker Andy Cooks, is up for Food Creator of the Year.
Tongan-born content creator Ilai Matangi (@havea_676) spent his high school years in New Zealand. He is nominated for the top award of the night – Creator of the Year.
The accolades will be awarded on Wednesday, November 26, in Sydney at a ceremony hosted by Sophie Monk. The presentation will also be streamed live on TikTok.
With an expected in-person audience of more than 4000 creators, organisers say the gathering will be the “biggest creator celebration ever held across Australia and New Zealand”.
Last year, Māori-Samoan content creator Lisa Perese-Cullen was crowned New Zealand TikTok creator of the year. How To Dad’s Jordan Watson, Nicola (Nix) Adams, Torrell Tafa and Oliver Mills were also nominated for the 2024 award.