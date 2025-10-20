30 under 30: Meet the Kiwi TikTok stars shaping culture online

1. Hercules Noble (@hercules_noble_food)

Age: 29

Followers: 90.6K

Likes: 2.3 million

Why are they on the list:

Nobel shares his culinary adventures, including the popular "Will It Sourdough?" series, where he experiments with unconventional sourdough recipes. He’s now started a new series, will it pasta?(Big Mac lasagne, anyone?)

One of the most popular videos is his Carbonara Sourdough, which has racked up more than 340K likes and 5.1 million views.

His content offers a behind-the-scenes look into the life of a private chef, combining humour, creativity, and a passion for food.

2. Courtnee Amorangi (@courtnee.amorangi)

Age: 24

Followers: 140K

Likes: 8.1 million

Why are they on the list:

Amorangi is multi-talented: a registered nurse, photographer, dancer, content creator, and a wāhine with infectious energy.

Proudly wearing her moko kauae, Amorangi has described her journey to receiving it as deeply personal and transformative, an experience that was watched by almost 2 million people on TikTok.

She is passionate about supporting Māori-owned businesses, encouraging people to explore speaking te reo Māori and advocating for LGBTQIA+ representation and inclusion.

Kylee De Thier was a contestant on Glow Up.

3. Kylee De Thier (@kyleedethier)

Age: 22

Followers: 451K

Likes: 12.9 million

Why are they on the list:

De Thier was a finalist on Glow Up New Zealand in 2020 and has since attracted an online following for his simple make-up hacks and beginner make-up tutorials.

His skills have resulted in more than 12.9 million likes on TikTok and more than 450,000 followers to his name, sharing tutorials, while also normalising realistic beauty standards.

As a Māori creator, he uses his platform to celebrate his heritage and advocate for queer POC visibility.

AMA winner and contestant on The Voice Australia, Cassie Henderson.

4. Cassie Henderson (@cassiehenderson)

Age: 26

Followers: 126.6K

Likes: 2.6 million

Why are they on the list:

A former X Factor NZ contestant, the Best Pop Artist at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards, as well as a contestant on The Voice Australia this year, the singer-songwriter from Christchurch has picked up more than half a million new followers from her recent TV appearances across the Tasman.

As a digital native, some of the most-inspiring content from Henderson is her flashback content, and she’s still picking up her guitar and singing to the camera to this day.

TikTok creator Simeon Fiapule is better known as Uce Gang.

5. Uce Gang (@uce_gang6)

Age: 24

Followers: 2.2 million

Likes: 115 million

Why are they on the list:

Also known as Simeon Fiapule, Uce Gang is a South Auckland-raised Samoan who has found a loyal following online through his comedy videos that are often focused on the perspectives of Pacific Islanders and Samoans.

Uce Gang’s most popular content includes his series 'when the music video doesn’t match the song‘, earning tens of millions of views and even a collaboration with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Oliver Mills was once picked out of a crowd by Taylor Swift.

6. Oliver Mills (@olivermillsn)

Age: 25

Followers: 1.3 million

Likes: 102 million

Why are they on the list:

Mills is a NZ-based TikTok star known for his engaging "hot takes“, comedic skits, and relatable stories.

In February 2024, he went viral after being handpicked by Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour to receive her iconic 22 hat for his impressive dance moves.

Mills has recently used his platform to speak about his own mental health recovery, working to normalise mental health and encouraging others to seek help when they need it.

Brooklyn Ellis shares styling videos, 'get ready with me' content and 'week in the life' vlogs.

7. Brooklyn Ellis (@br00klynellis)

Age: 22

Followers: 77.7K

Likes: 1.8 million

Why are they on the list:

Ellis is a rising fashion and lifestyle creator based in NZ, whose distinct aesthetic and nous for curating effortlessly cool outfits for everything from the office to NZ Fashion Week and everything in between, has found a burgeoning following on TikTok.

Brooklyn shares her chic yet accessible fashion tips through styling videos, GRWM content, and week in the life vlogs, with her relaxed and relatable lifestyle content resonating with her community to elevate the everyday.

Taylor Davies-Colley is a STEM content creator.

Age: 29

Followers: 26.8K

Likes: 563K

Why are they on the list:

Hailing from Dunedin, Davies-Colley is a storyteller and science communicator who spends his time exploring nature and educating his TikTok followers about NZ’s vibrant wildlife.

He’s one of the top Kiwi STEM creators featured on TikTok’s fact-checked STEM feed.

His educational video about the NZ kiwi has racked up millions of views, alongside other NZ wildlife such as a leopard seal and jewelled gecko that make nature education fun, enticing and easy to understand.

Riley Hemson also models for NZ brand Ruby.

9. Riley Hemson (@riley.hemson)

Age: 29

Followers: 615K

Likes: 39.1 million

Why are they on the list:

Hemson is a NZ-born, Australia-based fashion and lifestyle creator, finding fame by connecting with followers through her authentic, funny and relatable content. With a healthy dose of not taking herself too seriously, she has become known for sharing an honest glimpse into her fitness journey, and upcoming nuptials.

She launched her own small business, Remmie By Riley on TikTok to great success, platforming the body-positive fashion label celebrating every woman, with pieces designed for sizes 6-24.

New Zealand TikTok star Theo Shakes.

10. Theo Shakes (@theoshakes)

Age: 23

Followers: 2 million

Likes: 228 million

Why are they on the list:

Theo Shakes’ has found an audience for his engaging and funny insights on the world around him, using his TikTok platform to help strengthen his acting skills, bringing the online world to real-life stage performances.

His recreations of action movie cliches have proved popular, helping to secure a feature on TikTok’s 2025 Discover List as one of the platform’s top creators to watch.

11. Max Allais (@maxallaismusic)

Age: 23

Followers: 3.3 million

Likes: 196.6 million

Why are they on the list:

Sharing snippets of his music on TikTok, Allais has been able to build his following and share his voice with millions of global listeners.

His content includes original songs and covers, earning him top spot as the #1 most viewed NZ artist on TikTok in 2024.

Allais’ original song When the party ends has earned millions of views on TikTok, gaining international attention.

Hannah Koumakis aims to simplify the big issues.

12. Hannah Koumakis (@hannahkoumakis)

Age: 25

Followers: 175.6K

Likes: 8.5 million

Why are they on the list:

Sharing her personal experiences on TikTok, Koumakis’ content focuses on offering “life advice”, covering everything from travel recommendations to phone hacks and study tips. Simplifying the big issues, she engages young Kiwis.

Koumakis’ budgeting series has also gained significant attention online, with more than 960K views on her "managing 16 bank accounts" TikTok alone.

TikTok creator Sammy's Vanity.

Age: 24

Followers: 413.5K

Likes: 15.1 million

Why are they on the list:

Sammy Vanity is openly sharing her transition journey on TikTok, covering everything from the issues facing transgender people in NZ to politics and her gender reassignment surgery. Her raw insights have resonated with millions online, fostering a sense of community.

Beyond her transition, Sammy’s videos include fashion and beauty content, comedy skits on family dynamics and personal stories, engaging a broad Kiwi audience.

Waiata Jennings warms up for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

14. Waiata Jennings (@waita.jennings)

Age: 23

Followers: 397K

Likes: 34.6 million

Why are they on the list:

As a professional basketball player, Jennings balances an athletic career with her digital presence, sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what life is like as an athlete.

Currently based in Alabama, she also educates her audience on Te Ao Māori, sharing elements of her family history and Māori traditions, and showcases the vibrant musical culture of NZ by sharing her favourite songs from local creators, promoting homegrown talent.

TikTok creator Josh Young.

15. Josh Young (@joshawayoung)

Age: 23

Followers: 148K

Likes: 11.3 million

Why are they on the list:

Young’s content stands out for its creative and relatable approach to fashion, and his ability to invite his audience into his styling process.

Beyond showcasing outfits, he shares personal experiences and challenges, such as dealing with creative burnout and wardrobe fatigue.

9lives aka Max Jardine has collaborated with some of music's biggest artists.

16. 9lives (AKA Max Jardine) (@rip9lives)

Age: 21

Followers: 228.6K

Likes: 2.3 million

Why are they on the list:

9lives is a music producer who grew up in rural small-town Hawke’s Bay, and has since gone on to amass more than 1.2 billion streams, and collaborate with Ty Dolla $ign, Trippie Redd and Lil Nas X.

From early online momentum to becoming one of the most interesting artists coming out of NZ, 9lives uses his online platform to share his music, engage with his fans, and relate his travels.

Taylor Hamilton owns Toastie Lords.

17. Taylor Hamilton (@taaylorhamilton)

Age: 25

Followers: 15.6K

Likes: 560.3K

Why are they on the list:

Hamilton is the owner of Toastie Lords, a cult sandwich shop in the heart of Picton, and she shares her story as a young female entrepreneur.

Her TikTok presence offers a candid, entertaining look at the highs and lows of running a small business, including dealing with the rush of cruise ship and ferry crowds.

She hosted a well-attended Wellington pop‑up bringing her food storytelling to a wider audience and she’s extending her culinary creativity with a brand-new cookie line - The Cookie Trader.

Imogen Hei, playing for Queensland in the Super W in 2022.

18. Imogen Hei (@imogenhei)

Age: 20

Followers: 69.1K

Likes: 3.7 million

Why are they on the list:

Hei is a professional athlete and Māori content creator based in Sydney. Her content has garnered more than 69,000 followers and more than 3 million likes.

From performing traditional poi dances to sharing the art of preparing a traditional hāngī meal, Hei seamlessly integrates her Māori heritage into her content, while encouraging self-growth and mental wellbeing.

TikTok creator Carragh Mahuika is known for her cultural storytelling.

19. Carragh Mahuika (@carragh.m)

Age: 24

Followers: 691.4K

Likes: 106 million

Why are they on the list:

Mahuika shares her personal experience as a Māori Muslim, creating content that explores identity, faith, and culture.

Her family skits, cultural storytelling and humorous takes on daily life make her content engaging and accessible.

Taylor Roche made a name for himself creating covers of hit songs.

20. Taylor Roche (@_taylorroche)

Age: 26

Followers: 400.7K

Likes: 66.6 million

Why are they on the list:

Through his authenticity, creativity and vocal skills, Roche has earned a massive following on TikTok, cementing himself as an influential voice of NZ’s TikTok music scene.

Roche creates comedy remixes and unexpected covers of popular songs such as Crank That (Soulja Boy) and a mash up of Taylor Swift and Flo Rida, which have racked up 1.9M and 183.5K views respectively.

Xixi Amethyst attends New Zealand Fashion Week 2025.

21. Xixi Amethyst (@xixiamethyst)

Age: 23

Followers: 278K

Likes: 9.9 million

Why are they on the list:

Xixi Amethyst is an Auckland-based fashion and beauty creator whose bold, art-inspired looks and storytelling style have earned her more than 275,000 followers and nearly 10 million likes on TikTok.

She’s known for her surreal, visually striking content that blends fashion, makeup, and performance.

Locavore Eats is a sibling-run TikTok account by Aleana and AG.

22. Aleana and AG (@locavore.eats)

Age: Aleana (26), AG (27)

Followers: 94K

Likes: 5.5 million

Why are they on the list:

Locavore Eats is a sibling-run TikTok account by Aleana and AG, whose food reviews and cultural commentary have earned them a loyal following of foodies.

Based in Auckland, their content blends humour and a deep love for kai. They spotlight local eateries and share unfiltered taste tests.

Paris Nuku's video for fry bread has had 1.8 million views.

23. Paris Nuku (@parisnuku)

Age: 24

Followers: 328.9K

Likes: 12.1 million

Why are they on the list:

Hailing from Tauranga Moana, NZ, Nuku proudly embraces her Māori heritage, infusing her content with cultural authenticity.

She captivates her audience with a blend of lifestyle vlogs and cooking videos that showcase her down-to-earth personality and received 1.8 million views for her fry bread recipe.

Simran Kaur, founder of Friends That Invest.

24. Simran Kaur (@friendsthatinvest)

Age: 28

Followers: 243.4K

Likes: 5.2 million

Why are they on the list:

Kaur is a finance educator, author, and host of Friends That Invest, whose sharp, relatable money advice has earned her a global following and positioned her as a leading voice in financial literacy for young women.

She’s the author of a bestselling book, was named Young New Zealander of the Year, and featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her impact in education and social enterprise.

Dani Harris has a background in tourism.

25. Dani Harris (@_daniharris)

Age: 27

Followers: 62.4K

Likes: 947.2K

Why are they on the list:

Harris is an Auckland-based adventure‑travel creator. Her videos from hidden domes in Pukerua Bay to thrill-seeker spots in Taupō have earned her a dedicated following thanks to her authentic, immersive style.

With a background in tourism and a passion for experiential visuals, Harris seamlessly blends education and escapism, making Aotearoa’s outdoors feel accessible and aspirational.

Sophie Stephens is famous for her air fryer mini eggs hack.

26. Sophie Stephens (@sopheatsout)

Age: 27

Followers: 54.9K

Likes: 3 million

Why are they on the list:

Stephens is a Christchurch-based food and travel creator whose engaging reviews, recommendations and culinary hacks have earned her nearly 55,000 followers on TikTok.

She gained viral attention for her air fried mini eggs hack, which has inspired numerous re-creations online.

TikTok creator D'Angelo Martin often makes videos about raising his family.

Age: 26

Followers: 37.9K

Likes: 708.9K

Why are they on the list:

Martin is a Māori TikToker who creates skits using Māori culture, language and humour to engage with his audience.

A family man who also regularly posts content with his wife, showing their life raising their Māori-Vietnamese children together in NZ.

Ellen Mackenzie is a former journalist who is creating content for other young business people.

28. Ellen Mackenzie (@ellenmackenzieee)

Age: 29

Followers: 21.8K

Likes: 541K

Why are they on the list:

Mackenzie is a TikTok creator, social media strategist, and coach who has made significant strides in empowering aspiring social media managers.

She provides innovative tools and resources to her audience, and her top video (which has 290.3K likes and 1.9 million views) debunked myths between men and women and their performance levels.

TikTok creator Jada Michaela.

29. Jada Michaela (@jadamichaelaa)

Age: 21

Followers: 100.2K

Likes: 12.9M

Why are they on the list:

Jada Michaela is a Christchurch-based lifestyle creator whose TikTok videos span curating outfits for church to rediscovering childhood treats, earning her more than 100K followers.

Rooted in her faith and cultural identity, she blends fashion, family, and everyday humour.

Cola is a BookTok creator.

Age: 23

Followers: 3.3K

Likes: 13.3K

Why are they on the list:

Cola has built a warm and relatable BookTok presence through cosy reading vlogs, thoughtful reviews, and a love for romance, fantasy, and contemporary fiction.

Her genuine passion for books has helped her cultivate a loyal community of Kiwi readers who look to her for honest recommendations and literary comfort.