30 under 30: Meet the Kiwi TikTok stars shaping culture online

Nobel shares his culinary adventures, including the popular "Will It Sourdough?" series, where he experiments with unconventional sourdough recipes. He’s now started a new series, will it pasta?(Big Mac lasagne, anyone?)
One of the most popular videos is his Carbonara Sourdough, which has racked up more than 340K likes and 5.1 million views.
His content offers a behind-the-scenes look into the life of a private chef, combining humour, creativity, and a passion for food.
A former X Factor NZ contestant, the Best Pop Artist at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards, as well as a contestant on The Voice Australia this year, the singer-songwriter from Christchurch has picked up more than half a million new followers from her recent TV appearances across the Tasman.
Also known as Simeon Fiapule, Uce Gang is a South Auckland-raised Samoan who has found a loyal following online through his comedy videos that are often focused on the perspectives of Pacific Islanders and Samoans.
Ellis is a rising fashion and lifestyle creator based in NZ, whose distinct aesthetic and nous for curating effortlessly cool outfits for everything from the office to NZ Fashion Week and everything in between, has found a burgeoning following on TikTok.
Hailing from Dunedin, Davies-Colley is a storyteller and science communicator who spends his time exploring nature and educating his TikTok followers about NZ’s vibrant wildlife.
He’s one of the top Kiwi STEM creators featured on TikTok’s fact-checked STEM feed.
His educational video about the NZ kiwi has racked up millions of views, alongside other NZ wildlife such as a leopard seal and jewelled gecko that make nature education fun, enticing and easy to understand.
Hemson is a NZ-born, Australia-based fashion and lifestyle creator, finding fame by connecting with followers through her authentic, funny and relatable content. With a healthy dose of not taking herself too seriously, she has become known for sharing an honest glimpse into her fitness journey, and upcoming nuptials.
She launched her own small business, Remmie By Riley on TikTok to great success, platforming the body-positive fashion label celebrating every woman, with pieces designed for sizes 6-24.
Sharing her personal experiences on TikTok, Koumakis’ content focuses on offering “life advice”, covering everything from travel recommendations to phone hacks and study tips. Simplifying the big issues, she engages young Kiwis.
Koumakis’ budgeting series has also gained significant attention online, with more than 960K views on her "managing 16 bank accounts" TikTok alone.
Sammy Vanity is openly sharing her transition journey on TikTok, covering everything from the issues facing transgender people in NZ to politics and her gender reassignment surgery. Her raw insights have resonated with millions online, fostering a sense of community.
Beyond her transition, Sammy’s videos include fashion and beauty content, comedy skits on family dynamics and personal stories, engaging a broad Kiwi audience.
As a professional basketball player, Jennings balances an athletic career with her digital presence, sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what life is like as an athlete.
Currently based in Alabama, she also educates her audience on Te Ao Māori, sharing elements of her family history and Māori traditions, and showcases the vibrant musical culture of NZ by sharing her favourite songs from local creators, promoting homegrown talent.
Hei is a professional athlete and Māori content creator based in Sydney. Her content has garnered more than 69,000 followers and more than 3 million likes.
From performing traditional poi dances to sharing the art of preparing a traditional hāngī meal, Hei seamlessly integrates her Māori heritage into her content, while encouraging self-growth and mental wellbeing.