2021 Pacific Music Awards finalists announced

Church & AP took home four awards last year. Photo / Supplied

Church & AP took home four awards last year. Photo / Supplied

There are a record number of finalists in this year's Pacific Music Awards, with 27 artists nominated across 13 categories.

Soul artist Tree leads the charge this year, being nominated for Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist, SunPix Best Pacific Language, NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video for "Afio Ane Loa", and Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album.

Church & AP, who took home four awards last year, are nominated for Flava Best Pacific Group and Base FM & Island Base Samoa Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist.

Pacific Music Awards Trust spokesperson Rev Mua Strickson-Pua said: "With the largest number of submissions in the history of Pacific Music awards received this year, we acknowledge this bodes well for our Pacific music community and also the Aotearoa New Zealand Music industry. We are grateful that our artists can draw from a very rich Pacific history and continue to determine their own pathways forward."

2021 Pacific Music Awards finalists

Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist:

• Jordan Gavet - "Do Better".

• Lou'ana - "Moonlight Madness".

• Tree - "Mrs Tree".

NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist:

• Hawkins - "Can't Leave It Alone"/"Streetlights"/"Fireflies"/"I Couldn't Tell It All".

• Kings - "Help Me Out".

• Melodownz - "Fine".

Flava Best Pacific Group:

• Church & AP - "At Thy Feet".

• Shepherds Reign - "Aiga".

• STNDRD - "Keep it STNDRD".

• Team Dynamite - "Dragon Fruit ft. Louis Baker".

NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video:

• Kings - "Help Me Out", directed by Kings.

• Tree - "Afio Ane Loa", directed by Tree Manu & Quincy Filiga.

APRA Best Pacific Song:

• Jawsh 685 - "Savage Love (Laxed -Siren Beat)", written by Joshua Nanai, Phil Greiss, Jason Derulo, Jacob Kasher Hindlin.

• Kings - "Help Me Out", written by Kingdon Chapple-Wilson, Matt Sadgrove, Sam Eriwata, Joel Latimer.

• Team Dynamite - "Dragon Fruit ft Louis Baker", written by Tony Sihamau, Lance Fepuleai, Harry Huavi, Louis Baker.

SunPix Best Pacific Language:

• Loopy Tunes Preschool Music - "Umukisia".

• Samson Squad - "Taviri/Manea/Te Kuki Airani".

• Shepherds Reign - "Aiga".

• Tree - "Mrs Tree".

Base FM NZ & Island Base FM Samoa Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist:

• Church & AP - "At Thy Feet".

• Diggy Dupe - "That's Me, That's Team".

• Melodownz- "Fine".

Best Pacific Soul/R&B Artist:

• Emily Muli - "Self Care".

• Lepani - "In the Moment EP".

• Lou'ana - "Moonlight Madness".

Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist:

• Lomez Brown - "The Feels & Groove EP".

• Raggadat Cris - "Nay Sayers".

• Victor J Sefo - "My Everything"/"Is It Bad"/"Want To"/"Like".

531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist:

• Erakah - "How You Love Me".

• Marley Sola - "Lift Your Head High".

• TY - "Never Too Far"/"Drive".

Niu FM Best International Pacific Artist:

• DJ Noiz - "Amelia ft Kennyon Brown, Donell Lewis, Victor J Sefo".

• J Boog – "Siva Mai feat Siaosi".

• Mr Cowboy - "Daddy Toe Sau".

• Tenelle - "This Is X".

Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album:

• Lepani - "In the Moment EP".

• Lou'ana - "Moonlight Madness".

• Tree - "Mrs Tree".

Best Producer

• Jawsh 685 - "Savage Love (Laxed -Siren Beat)", produced by Jawsh 685.

• Lepani - "In the Moment EP", produced by Lepani, Rory Noble, Ambian & Sleo, Devin Abrams.

• Lou'ana - "Moonlight Madness", produced by Nathan Judd.