A man says he was shocked by the blood left behind in a Waihī street after a man was fatally hit by a car.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of Katikati man Raymond Wharekawa, 28, on George St on Saturday.

Police say the vehicle they believe was involved crashed into a fence about 100m along the road.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the 1am incident. Police believe Wharekawa and the alleged driver of the car knew each other. A person is helping police with their inquiries.

