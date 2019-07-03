A man says he was shocked by the blood left behind in a Waihī street after a man was fatally hit by a car.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of Katikati man Raymond Wharekawa, 28, on George St on Saturday.

Police say the vehicle they believe was involved crashed into a fence about 100m along the road.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the 1am incident. Police believe Wharekawa and the alleged driver of the car knew each other. A person is helping police with their inquiries.

Paul Busnac lives on the corner of where the incident occurred and contacted the Waihi Leader distressed at the way the aftermath of the incident was dealt with.

Police conducting the scene examination in George St, Waihī. Photo / Supplied

"The car crashed into the fence just in front of me. The owner of the house made the call while we went out and looked."

Busnac said blood was left at the scene and covered with sand -- and motorists drove over it.

He saw a young woman at the scene putting a cross there.

"That girl should never have had to see that," he said.

"I'm pretty upset about it. The police said it was a cultural thing ... I'm ok with that but they should've covered [it] ... I went to the Fire Brigade and they said they would see what they could do.

"I couldn't help but see it every time I stepped outside. When lines and lines of cars are driving past, each one stopping, in turn, having a good look. It's kind of stopped now but it was happening all weekend.



"They [the family] wouldn't have wanted [that] desecrated, and that's what happened ... All the kids in the neighbourhood, an old guy was wandering around like a stunned mullet.

"I didn't know what to do about it. There was blood all mixed up in sand, which actually made it worse."

Busnac has been seen by Victim Support.

George St resident Thaleya Gainfort said she made the 111 call after a car crashed into her fence about 1am.

Gainfort at first did not realise someone had been hit and killed further down the road.

She said the man's partner came to the scene and she spoke to her.

"She was very distressed obviously by the whole thing."

Gainfort said the blood left on the street afterwards "was quite graphic".

''A lot of people would have seen that patch. I was quite surprised it was left like that. It was bad that it happened... and then to leave that.''

She said a roading contractor was there all night on his own "and a long time during the day and he had to stop people from getting through".

"He had to deal with a lot of people that just wanted to be nosey."

But all the emergency services did an amazing job and worked really fast, she said.

"They were really considerate."

Police said local kaumatua had blessed the scene.

"The scene was cleared as thoroughly as possible while respecting the culture of the deceased and his family, as well as operating within council bylaws.

"Anyone with concerns about the way the scene was treated is welcome to speak with Waihī Police," a police spokeswoman said.



"We would also like to speak to anyone that saw a distinctive bright blue SS Commodore in Waihī on Friday night," said Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler.

A Hauraki District Council spokeswoman said normally "the emergency services would ensure the scene was cleaned up, however, now we're aware of the situation we've notified our contractor who is on their way to the site".

"It's distressing to hear the scene was left in this state, and we understand the upset of the gentleman concerned and any others who may have been affected by this.

"As a result, we'll be reviewing the general processes around this type of incident, and offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased."

A relative, who lives in Katikati, said on behalf of the family she would not comment.

"It is an ongoing police investigation which has only just started...''

A post-mortem examination was done Sunday morning.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Waihī Police on 07 813 8179.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.