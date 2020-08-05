After the disruption of lockdown, Tararua REAP has hit the ground running. Like many community services, staff continued to work from home during Covid-19.

At its first meeting after its AGM, the Tararua REAP board accepted Stephen Paewai's resignation as chairman, to be replaced by Wendy Lansdown. Stephen remains on the board.

Wendy Lansdown (new board chair) and Stephen Paewai (outgoing board chairman).

Two months since lockdown, Tararua REAP is working hard to help the community with a wide range of services including employment, education, social and budget advice.

The Community Support and Services Building

Before lockdown, Tararua REAP had started two major projects: Te Ara Mahi Proposal and securing the lease on 17 Gordon St.

"We had just taken over the lease of 17 Gordon St and then everything stopped" general manager Claire Chapman said.

"Luckily, since then, we have secured long-term tenants. However, there is still room for one or two more.

Thanks to the help of the community and the Dannevirke Community Board, the space is being furnished and is nearly ready to officially open.

Tararua Cancer Society co-ordinator Cherie Rissetto and The Mash Trust for help with mental health and addiction have moved in already.

Te Ara Mahi – Helping with Employment

Our Te Ara Mahi application was successful, so we are also excited to be introducing our two new employment liaison coordinators at the official opening of the Community Services and Support Building on September 3," Chapman said.

"I hope the Community Services and Support Building will become a neutral place for outside services to meet and an additional, functional space to deliver more support, education, training and professional development opportunities for our community and the surrounding areas."

Employment

Covid has taught us a few valuable lessons but one that stands out to REAP staff is the importance of community.

"The response of the iwis, community social services and Tararua District Council has been commendable," Chapman said.

"We aim to continue to strengthen those relationships and focus on recovery.

"Our employment liaison coordinators will be working directly with job seekers, training providers and local businesses to help place more of our locals into long-standing employment.

"It is fabulous to see Tararua REAP's mission in action as the team empowers individuals and their whānau to achieve their goals and enhance their lives by providing life-long quality learning opportunities which as we all know includes employment," Chapman said.

Dannevirke High School and Tararua REAP have worked together to deliver a Mini Careers Expo for high school students in years 11, 12 and 13.

Local businesses will be available on Wednesday, August 12, 5pm-7pm, at the high school hall to introduce the students to the career paths in our district.