

Natasha Hemara's biggest challenge is to change what she calls a "notion" that Kamo High School is a troubled learning institution.

There were not many dry eyes when the new principal, of Ngāti Hau (Kamo/Whakapara) and Te Mahurehure (Hokianga/Waima) descent, was welcomed into the school by a large delegation at the start of the new term this week.

She is the third principal of Kamo High School since 2015 and replaces Jo Hutt, who controversially resigned in April to pursue other career options.

"My first challenge is to change the notion that it's troubled school. That's a wrong narration because a lot of students and people love this school and it's full of pride and aroha.

Advertisement

"We aren't troubled. We are on the cusp of something exciting. The community is returning here and we are excited about moving forward. We aren't down and out."

READ MORE:

• Principal of troubled Kamo High School resigns

• New principal for Kamo High appointed

• New principal at Kamo High School, but not until term 3

• Arrival of Kamo High School's new principal will be a homecoming

Hemara said now was the time of Matariki and to take things on a new path as far as teaching and learning was concerned.

"I have a wealth of experience and new curriculum knowledge that reflects society. We'll explore learning in various ways and connect students with the best prospects of employment," she said.

Hemara said her role was to amplify the fantastic education students were having at the school.

Natasha Hemara returned to her roots after starting work as the principal of Kamo High School this week. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was homecoming for her- more than two decades after the former Whangārei Girls' High School student left Northland to study Māori and physical education at Otago University in 1996.

The former principal of Rototuna Senior High School in Hamilton was flanked by her parents, former work colleagues and students, at a pōwhiri on Monday morning.

Hemara said 75 people brought her home and "gifted" her to Kamo High School.

Advertisement

"We came with the mana of Ngati Wairere, Rototuna High School, and with my family and friends to gift me to the school. That's the right thing to do. There were not many dry eyes," she said.

Her appointment was announced by the school commissioner Tunney McFadyen in a newsletter to parents in May.

McFadyen is working towards appointing a new board of trustees by the middle of term 3 before he concludes his work as commissioner.

After graduating from the University of Otago, Hemara left for London where she worked as a teacher for two years. Returning to New Zealand, she has had stints at Orewa College, St Mary's College in Ponsonby, the University of Auckland, Lynfield College, before becoming the foundation principal at Rototuna Senior High School.