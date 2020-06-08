Community Education manager Mel Shaw says some courses are continuing (see this page) but the service returns to near normal in term 3.

"Term 3 starts at the end of July, so until then we'll be running a few specialty courses at a really reduced rate," said Mel.

"We've priced them really low, so we've got our $99 courses ... to encourage people to come back and also we can give a little bit back."

Mel says they have had lots of inquiries from people keen to get back to learning wondering when courses will resume.

"People are feeling it, especially our older people who are feeling really isolated."

She says many of their courses do not translate to online learning, and that's not what Community Education is about, anyway.

Among the many benefits of attending courses is the human connection element, vital for people no longer in the workforce or unable to be there.

"We have quite a few serial course attendees who keep coming to different courses all the time: they are things they enjoy and it's fulfilling something. From ukulele to sausage making, to painting ...

"Community Education is about trying new things, and perhaps finding something that you really enjoy, but being able to be with other people who enjoy that too, and having that common sense of purpose. I do the courses and I get to meet new people."

Mel joined Marty Vreede's woodcut courses, a class which has continued with much the same people, all now good friends and part of a close group.

"It's so much more than a woodcut course ... it's such a nurturing environment."

She says she wants the service to be about humans getting together in a shared space, learning from the tutor and also from each other.

Mel is very happy with the new tutors who are joining Community Education and delivering courses.

"We're going back to cooking, gardening and more practical things."

She says the brochure planned for term 3 is "massive".