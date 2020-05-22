Ruahine School Year 8 students, along with their teachers and some keen parents, traversed the Tongariro Crossing in early March as part of the William Pike Challenge Award programme which is used to form a portion of the Ruahine School Leadership programme.

Bridges like this were an ideal posing point.

Each student was required to complete five outdoor challenges of at least two hours in duration, 20 hours of community service and 20 hours of a passion project.

The group near the highest point.

The children had trained for weeks before the camp and coped well. They stayed in cabins at both ends of the tramp, had brilliant weather for the experience and managed to complete it in under seven hours.