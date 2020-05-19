School went back this week on Monday after the move to alert level 2 last week and it seems most local students are glad to be back.

Te Awamutu College principal Tony Membery reported that over 80 per cent of the school's students had attended on both Monday and Tuesday.

"Students and staff were energised and pleased to be at school on Monday," says Tony.

"Eight-six per cent of our students have been present on Monday and Tuesday which is very pleasing and meeting the expectation of students returning to school unless unwell."

Advertisement

He says support is available for students who may be feeling apprehensive because of the coronavirus but the students have "reacted favourably" to the health and safety measures put in place.

St Patrick's Catholic School saw 92 per cent of its students return to school on Monday.

"It was fantastic to see our school come alive again. Our students were excited to see their friends again and to play on the playground and in the autumn leaves," says St

Patrick's principal Shelly Fitness.

To welcome students back and to start the morning off with some fun the teachers set up bubble machines at each entrance.

To keep the fun going, the teachers came up with songs and games to help remind the students about the new health and safety rules.

Shelly says that and the school are not feeling apprehensive about Covid-19 and returning to school.

"We know that level 2 means that there is no community transmission and that the processes we have set up at school will keep everyone safe," she says.

"Our parents and students trust us and we, in turn, trust the public health advice we have been given."