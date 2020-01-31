Three generations of the Bidois family were in attendance at the fourth annual presentation of the Beverley Anaru Scholarship Awards.

Eruera Bidois and his sister Tumanako Bidois were both award recipients, their father Ngahihi was the guest speaker and their grandfather Tommy sat in the audience.

The scholarships were established by the whānau of the late Beverly Anaru, a passionate educationalist who dedicated more than 60 years of service to education. The scholarships provide the advancement of education to Te Arawa descendants studying at NZQA Level 4 or above.

Addressing the audience that had gathered at St Faith's Church on Thursday evening, Bidois spoke of the three keys of success.

"The first thing I spoke about was the importance of karakia," he said. "The second was about making your bed in the morning.

"If you set yourself a list of daily goals and don't achieve any of them, then at least you have accomplished one thing and that is to make your bed. It also means you have a tidy bed to get into at night."

The third key was making sure people looked after number one. "If you don't look after yourself, then you can't really help others."

Bidois said both he and his children had learned the three simple keys to success, as well as many other things, from his father.

"Eruera and Tumanako both talked about their grandfather in their applications for the scholarship so it was great to have him there on the night."

For Tumanako Bidois, it was her second time receiving the scholarship.

"She has graduated as a nurse but has just been accepted to medical school so has another five years of university in front of her."

Eruera Bidois is a doctor at Rotorua Hospital, having recently graduated.

Pita Anaru, husband of Beverly, said it was always an honour to present the scholarships.

Pita Anaru said he was pleased to be able to honour the memory of his late wife, Beverley, in this way.

"Her work ethic, professionalism and passion for education were renowned in the local community, as was her commitment to seeing young Māori succeed through education," Anaru said.

"I think that when funding runs out for the scholarships I will put the same amount in again."

He acknowledged the Geyser Community Foundation for honouring his wife's

memory and making an enduring contribution to the educational achievement of Te Arawa descendants.

Anaru said his late wife was guided strongly by her personal philosophy: He aha te mea

nui o tea o, he tamaiti, he tamaiti, he tamaiti (What is the most important thing in the world, the child, the child, the child).

Recipients for 2019:

• Billie-Jo Pomare: $10,000 (Doctorate of Maori Development and Advancement)

• Anahera Teinakore-Curtis: $5000 (Bachelor of Arts and Social Science)

• Tumanako Bidois: $5000 (Bachelor of Nursing)

• Eruera Bidois: $5000 (Bachelor of Medicine)

• Olena Smyth: $5000 (Bachelor of Arts)

• Ashley Kingi: $5000 (Bachelor of Teaching and Learning)

• Holly Anaru: $5000 (Bachelor of Spatial Design)