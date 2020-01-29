

A new principal at Kamo High School is not expected to start until the beginning of the third term in July.

The Ministry of Education appointed commissioner Tunney McFadyen said he anticipated advertising for the position in the next few weeks once the school has finalised its new charter and strategic plan.

He said once they were finalised, he would have a better idea of the kind of skills, knowledge, and qualities the school was looking for in a new principal.

The appointment process would then start, he said,

The third term begins on July 20.

Principal Jo Hutt has tendered her resignation, effective from April 26, after being in the job for just under five years.

She was allowed a sabbatical which she intends to take in this school term before deciding on her next career move.

Hutt said through her advocate Dr Peggy Burrows she was focused on her sabbatical before deciding on her next move, which would be in the education sector but unsure where.

She will study educational research and student learning.

Hutt said Kamo High School has come a long way in the four years she has been at the helm and pointed to an increase in the roll to more than 1000 students and its NCEA achievement.

The outgoing principal wished her successor well.

Outgoing principal of Kamo High School Jo Hutt believes the institution has come a long way in the four years she has been at the helm. Photo/John Stone

Whangārei Boys' High School deputy principal Allister Gilbert will act in Hutt's position for two terms.

He will be officially welcomed to Kamo High School this morning.

McFadyen said rather than appointing someone from within the school, he felt Gilbert was an excellent option as an acting principal as he was a very capable and experienced teacher and senior leader.

"His appointment also ensures that there is minimal disruption to other aspects of the school and senior leadership roles."

On issues of concern to him since his appointment as the commissioner last year, McFadyen said: "I have identified the need to strengthen the school's HR processes and ensure we are providing good support for our very capable teaching staff.

"I am comfortable that we are making good progress to ensure there are high quality governance systems in place for the future," he said.

McFadyen said he expected to be able to attract a very capable principal to Kamo High School.

It is the third time within a decade the ministry has intervened at the school, which has had issues around leadership, management and falling student numbers in past years.

In 2011, the ministry appointed Chris Saunders as statutory manager after the Education Review Office's report criticised the school's leadership and management.