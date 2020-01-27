A troubled Northland school run by a commissioner will start 2020 without its principal after she resigned— less than five years in to the job.

Jo Hutt's resignation as the principal of Kamo High School is effective from April 26 and the process of recruiting her successor will begin shortly.

Hutt did not respond to a request for comment by edition time last night.

In October 2015, Hutt replaced Gavin Greenfield who held the post since September 2012 and saw the school out from under the statutory manager's guidance.

The Ministry of Education appointed Tunney McFadyen as commissioner of the school in October last year after dissolving the board of trustees who resigned en masse over differences with Hutt.

In a letter to the parents and caregivers, distributed yesterday, McFadyen said Hutt was awarded a sabbatical which allowed her to take leave from the school to study.

"She is taking this in Term 1, but has now advised me that at the completion of her sabbatical she wishes to pursue other career options. It is with regret therefore that I have accepted her resignation, effective 26 April 2020.

"We thank Whangārei Boys High School for their support of our school in releasing one of their deputy principals, Allister Gilbert, to be our acting principal for two terms."

Gilbert will be formally welcomed with a powhiri at Kamo High School on Thursday morning.

McFadyen said Gilbert was a very capable and experienced teacher and senior leader who would bring continuity and ensure there was no impact on the operation of the school, particularly on students and their teaching and learning programmes.

The commissioner said he would shortly begin the process of recruiting a new principal and would update parents over the coming weeks.

It is the third time within a decade the ministry has intervened at the school, which has had issues around leadership, management and falling student numbers in past years.

In 2011, the ministry appointed Chris Saunders as statutory manager after the Education Review Office produced a report critical of the school's leadership and management.