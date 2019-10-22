A Mount Maunganui school has been treated to $5000 for their work in teaching kids the importance of sustainability.

St Thomas More Catholic School's From Garden to Table initiative helped them win the Bayfair Shopping Centre's School Reards competition.

The money was given to help grow this initiative.

Principal Kath Joblin said the 190-pupil school was excited to take out the top prize this year, after placing second last year.

"This year our middle school students have been fully involved in worm farming and learning about sustainability," she said.

Last year's prize money of $2500 was used to contact people to help start their gardening projects, such as their worm farm and permaculture work.

Te Kura O Matapihi will spend their funds on new sports equipment. Photo / Supplied

She said activities included changing classrooms into cafes, which served parents and community members soup and cakes using the produce from the school gardens.

Second place winners in the competition were Te Kura o Matapihi, taking away $3000, who will use the money to go towards new sports equipment, and third was Omanu Primary School, receiving $2500 for new sunshades.

Through Bayfair Shopping Centre's School Rewards Campaign every $50 spent at the centre between September 12-26 equalled one token.

Winners were chosen by Bayfair shoppers, who received a token for every $50 spent. They then had the choice of placing their tokens with any one of the eight participating schools.

The winners were calculated by roll size versus the number of tokens.