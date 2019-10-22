Aaron Gibson was a petrol head. He believed everything from a toothbrush to roller skates should be run on a petrol motor.

That was until he and teammate Darian Rome qualified for the national Evolocity challenge with their electric trike - now he's officially converted.

The boys qualified for the event after a dizzying array of races at the regional Evolocity challenge which saw schools from across the region compete with their electric-powered bikes and karts the students had designed themselves.

