Aaron Gibson was a petrol head. He believed everything from a toothbrush to roller skates should be run on a petrol motor.
That was until he and teammate Darian Rome qualified for the national Evolocity challenge with their electric trike - now he's officially converted.
The boys qualified for the event after a dizzying array of races at the regional Evolocity challenge which saw schools from across the region compete with their electric-powered bikes and karts the students had designed themselves.
"It will be great to see all the karts again because I know there will be some tweaks depending on what it struggled in at regionals."
While their tweaks are remaining top secret in fear the competition might be reading, the boy's technology teacher Mike Wright said the best thing about the challenge was there was no prescribed design.
"The project had a purpose. Rather than building it for their own interests, it had to meet specifications and it was going to be competitive.
"They had to design the vehicle with different races in mind and not just for leisure."
The competition has a couple of key objectives executive director of Evolocity Rob McEwen said.
"It's partly about opening young people's eyes to the possibilities of engineering careers. But it's also about turning the drivers of both today and tomorrow onto electric vehicles.
"Our school's programme is educating young people on how electric vehicles work and what their performance and environmental benefits are. And our events are educating all ages of people as to the performance, economic and environmental benefits of electric vehicles."