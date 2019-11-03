"Thirty-seven thousand dollars is a lot of sausages to sell, we wouldn't be able to find that money ourselves."

This is how Owhata Primary principal Bob Stiles feels about the Government's school donations scheme, which offers funding of $150 per student for schools that choose to forgo asking their pupils for donations.

"It is the best thing ever, at the moment we get $1800 so it's 20 times the amount.

"Certainly for our school, it will be a great thing. The Government are just trying to have some equity for our tamariki and it will give them more opportunities and

