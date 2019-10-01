

The Ministry of Education has appointed Tunney McFayden as commissioner of Kamo High School after dissolving the board of trustees.

The appointment was gazetted yesterday, a week after the school's board of trustees resigned en masse after differences with principal Jo Hutt.

The ministry's deputy secretary sector enablement and support, Katrina Casey, said McFayden would hold all functions, powers and duties of the board he has been appointed to replace.

He would have the authority to make decisions about all matters relating to the governing of the school to ensure the best possible educational outcome for its students, she said.

Casey said the ministry would work with McFayden to ensure the wellbeing of students, staff and the wider community.

"The aim of any intervention is always to return the school to full self-management as soon as the recommendations of the intervention have been met."

Limited statutory manager Sally Dalziel's appointment last month at the request of the board of trustees is revoked.

It's the first time a commissioner has been appointed to Kamo High School.