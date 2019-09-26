A commissioner is to be appointed at a troubled Northland school after its board of trustees resigned en masse — less than a month after the appointment of a statutory manager.

Kamo High School is under the spotlight yet again after the resignation of board chairman Brad Flower, his deputy and two others on Wednesday evening over issues they had conflicting views on with principal Jo Hutt.

Hutt said she has been instructed by the Ministry of Education not to speak to the media.

Flower was the third board chair to resign in three years and he wasn't prepared to go into specifics other than to say the trustees felt it best to remove themselves for the benefit of the teachers, students and the community.

"The board didn't see eye to eye with the principal on a few things so we felt it was best in the interests of the kids and the school moving forward that we remove ourselves so the principal can deliver what's important.

"If we are a source of conflict, then the kids can't focus. The teachers are doing a really good job so we felt with a clear runway ahead, the principal is able to focus on her key responsibilities."

Flower welcomed the impending appointment of a commissioner, saying the person would bring focus and attention to get results.

The entire board's resignation, he said, was disappointing but everyone needed to move on.

A commissioner will be appointed to work alongside Kamo High School principal Jo Hutt after the board of trustees resigned. Photo / John Stone

Flower was appointed the board chairman around May or June this year.

Hutt was appointed in 2015 after the resignation of Gavin Greenfield.

She did not respond to an email request for comments by edition time.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said the process to urgently appoint a commissioner to replace the board was under way.

She said the commissioner would hold all functions, powers and duties of the board and would have the authority to make decisions about these matters.

Once appointed, she said the ministry would work with the commissioner to ensure the wellbeing of the students, staff and the wider community.

Late last month, the ministry appointed Sally Dalzell as the limited statutory manager after a request from the board of trustees led by Flower.

Leadership and mediation consultant Peggy Burrows is acting for Hutt and wrote to the director of education in Te Tai Tokerau Hira Gage on Wednesday after the board's resignation.

"I write to express my deep concern that as the school's only remaining board member, Jo Hutt will need significant support as you determine the way forward," Burrows said in her letter which she copied to Dalzell, Hutt, Minister for Education Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin.

It was in the public interest that when an intervention was triggered under the provisions of the Education Act 1989, she said all care was taken to support the school, its staff and the community.

"It is Kamo High School, its community and the profession's expectation that a commissioner will be appointed immediately to work with the principal in the best interests of all stakeholders to re-establish a governing board."

Burrows said the situation at the school was of significant interest to members of the educational community, given the number of interventions in state schools over the past four years which have resulted in the unjustified exiting of some of the most talented and experienced principals.

"Rather than see this matter escalated to a public frenzy, I would suggest that you embrace the opportunity to work with Jo and her substantial team to put this right," the former principal of Rangiora High School wrote.

It is the third time within a decade that the ministry has intervened at the school, which has had issues around leadership, management and falling student numbers in past years.

In 2011, the ministry appointed Chris Saunders as statutory manager after the Education Review Office produced a report critical of the school's leadership and management.