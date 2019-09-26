The voices of Rotorua students will be heard loud and clear as they march for the climate as part of a nationwide strike this afternoon.

Students across the city will march through the city as part of the third School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

The students will march from the Village Green, past the council chambers, Te Manawa, and Government Gardens to Sulphur Point where they will plant two kowhai trees.

John Paul College student Areta Pakinga, who was organising the event, said about 100 people were expected to attend the strike urging the Government to take action.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 17-year-old

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

School Strike 4 Climate - Rotorua