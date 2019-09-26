

The voices of Rotorua students will be heard loud and clear as they march for the climate as part of a nationwide strike this afternoon.

Students across the city will march through the city as part of the third School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

The students will march from the Village Green, past the council chambers, Te Manawa, and Government Gardens to Sulphur Point where they will plant two kowhai trees.

John Paul College student Areta Pakinga, who was organising the event, said about 100 people were expected to attend the strike urging the Government to take action.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old said striking for the climate was important to young people and their future.

"It is wanting a positive change not just for the environment but among our people for a better lifestyle."

Areta said she did her bit by trying not to drive her car and eating less red meat.

"I also bring a lunchbox to school and try to buy less packaged stuff."

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh said as many as 50 students from his school took part in the climate strike earlier this year and he expected more to join in today.

Walsh said it was important that students were politically aware and knew they had a legitimate voice.

"Just because they cannot vote does not mean they shouldn't be listened to.

"They are going to inherit this planet one day. I am proud they are demonstrating their core values speaking on behalf of their planet."

Advertisement

Students would also be striking in Tauranga.

Year 13 Mount Maunganui College student Zoe de Malmanche said she was striking because she could not comprehend sitting back and doing nothing to help the climate.

The 17-year-old admitted it had taken a few years for her to appreciate the value and reasoning towards a sustainable and green lifestyle.

Zoe, who was one of the School Strike 4 Climate Tauranga conveners, said now she does her bit by either biking or busing to school.

The teenager also shops for the cheapest food products with the least amount of environmental impact and has stopped eating beef and lamb.

"My family also have a composting and recycling system," she said.

Zoe said having clean waterways, smaller landfills, and a plastic-free ocean may come at a cost now but investing now would be worth it in the future.

"New Zealand has the capacity for good if it truly chooses to embrace it," she said.

Otumoetai College head girl and youth MP for the Bay of Plenty, Makayla Wadsworth, said she hoped the strikes would educate people to start living a more sustainable life.

"I walk to school or carpool and try to use a waste-free lunch," she said.

"In showing up tomorrow it is about joining in a movement that is trying to do something really important. I think it is important that we at least say we tried."

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is also getting behind the city's youth to put on free BayHopper buses for the Strike 4 Climate event.

The Rotorua strike starts at the Village Green from 2pm.

School Strike 4 Climate - Rotorua

What: School Strike 4 Climate

Where: Village Green, Rotorua

When: 2pm