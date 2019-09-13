COMMENT:

As a keen but amateur student of New Zealand's colonial and pre-colonial history, I am continually embarrassed and concerned that, in this day and age, the subject is still not taught as a subject in many secondary schools.

So, I welcomed the Government's announcement this week that New Zealand history will be compulsory in all schools by 2022.

There are two quotes I always have in mind when reading or researching history: "Those who cannot remember (or do not know) the past are condemned to repeat it" by philosopher George Santayana, and "History is written by the victors" –

