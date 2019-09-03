On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Every single room is being used as a classroom, including the principal's office. New teachers are being turned away because the school just doesn't have the space. Brookfield Primary School is "bursting at the seams" and other schools across the region are experiencing similar roll growth. Principals are crying out for more teaching spaces. Education Minister Chris Hipkins was in Tauranga yesterday to make an announcement to help alleviate the problem. Reporter Zoe Hunter was there to find out why some schools are feeling a little more relieved.
A new primary school will be built in the Tauranga suburb ofBrookfield catering for almost 600 pupils.
A total $16 million will be spent on relocating and expanding Brookfield School on a new site about 300m down the road from its current Millers Rd address.
The new school will be built on a site almost double the size of its existing grounds and provide capacity for an extra 325 pupils on top of its current roll of 267.
A further $21m will be spent on building 35 more classrooms across the Bay of Plenty for about 700 extra students.
Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced the Education Growth Plans for the region at Brookfield School yesterday.
The announcement came as a surprise for principal Ngaere Durie, whose face lit up at the news.
"I am a little bit speechless," she said. "But I am over the moon."
Durie said every single space in the school was being used as a classroom, including her own office.
"Twice a week we have maths club in my office. The library is a classroom, the resource room is used for languages, the staffroom is used for reading club as well as music, tutoring and Mandarin extension and Spanish," she said.