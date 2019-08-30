St George's School was glowing with good cheer and bright yellow blooms on Friday.

The Whanganui primary school children were supporting Daffodil Day by donating gold coins and wearing yellow accessories.

Teacher Selina Percy said one of the school's main values was compassion and supporting the Cancer Society was a great way to demonstrate it.

"We have been talking about Daffodil Day this week and children have been making paper flowers.

"They have also decorated a yellow rowboat and everyone has been writing their ideas about who they might wear a daffodil for on a blackboard in the forecourt."

Percy said she had been really impressed with the contributions children had made to discussions.

St George's head girl Kimiora Delamere-Heap was planning to continue her support for the cause by collecting at the River Traders Market on Saturday.

"We raised $275 with gold coin donations today," she said.

The Cancer Society adopted the daffodil as the symbol of its annual fundraising campaign in 1990 and each year schools, workplaces and community groups hold their own fundraising events on the day.

Local Daffodil Day donations will go towards vital scientific research into the causes and treatment of all types of cancer, as well as providing a wide range of support services, education and awareness campaigns or programmes for people affected by cancer in the Whanganui region.