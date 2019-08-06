Raylene Tanenui has two children with learning and behaviour needs but won't receive any assistance in a recently-announced government initiative that has left Northland schools seething.

Northland cluster schools will receive 35 of 623 new Learning Support co-ordinators (LSCs) throughout New Zealand from January next year to help children who need extra help from experts such as speech therapists and child psychologists.

The LSCs will identify and plan for the learning support needs of all children and young people in the school or kura, including those with moderate needs.

Schools have been grouped in clusters and there are 62 schools

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.