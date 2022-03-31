Zesty Lime & Chocolate Cheesecake

This is a super-easy dessert you can make ahead of time, with no baking required – which means less time in the kitchen when your friends arrive. Everyone will love the delicious balance of sweet chocolate and zesty limes.
Cook time: 4h 30 mins
Serves: 10
Ingredients
|150g
|plain chocolate biscuits (such as a chocolate thins), processed to a fine crumb
|80g
|Anchor Original Butter, melted
|500g
|Anchor Traditional Cream Cheese, softened
|3/4 cup
|caster sugar
|3
|limes, juice & zest
|3 tsp
|powdered gelatine
|300ml
|Anchor Cream, lightly whipped
To serve:
|Zest of 2 limes
Method
- Grease a 22cm springform tin and line the base with baking paper.
- Combine biscuit crumbs and butter. Press into base and refrigerate while preparing filling.
- Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in lime rind.
- Heat lime juice and gelatine in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring with a fork until hot and gelatine is dissolved. Set aside to cool slightly. Beat gelatine into cream cheese mixture until well combined.
- Fold in cream, mixing until well combined.
- Spoon filling over base smoothing surface. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.
- Top with lime zest.