Zesty Lime & Chocolate Cheesecake

Photo / Supplied.

This is a super-easy dessert you can make ahead of time, with no baking required – which means less time in the kitchen when your friends arrive. Everyone will love the delicious balance of sweet chocolate and zesty limes.

Cook time: 4h 30 mins

Serves: 10

Ingredients

150g plain chocolate biscuits (such as a chocolate thins), processed to a fine crumb 80g Anchor Original Butter, melted 500g Anchor Traditional Cream Cheese, softened 3/4 cup caster sugar 3 limes, juice & zest 3 tsp powdered gelatine 300ml Anchor Cream, lightly whipped

To serve:

Zest of 2 limes

Method