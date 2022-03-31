Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Zesty Lime & Chocolate Cheesecake

Photo / Supplied.

Photo / Supplied.

Not for sale

This is a super-easy dessert you can make ahead of time, with no baking required – which means less time in the kitchen when your friends arrive. Everyone will love the delicious balance of sweet chocolate and zesty limes.

Cook time: 4h 30 mins
Serves: 10

Ingredients

150gplain chocolate biscuits (such as a chocolate thins), processed to a fine crumb
80gAnchor Original Butter, melted
500gAnchor Traditional Cream Cheese, softened
3/4 cupcaster sugar
3limes, juice & zest
3 tsppowdered gelatine
300mlAnchor Cream, lightly whipped

To serve:

Zest of 2 limes

Method

  1. Grease a 22cm springform tin and line the base with baking paper.
  2. Combine biscuit crumbs and butter. Press into base and refrigerate while preparing filling.
  3. Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in lime rind.
  4. Heat lime juice and gelatine in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring with a fork until hot and gelatine is dissolved. Set aside to cool slightly. Beat gelatine into cream cheese mixture until well combined.
  5. Fold in cream, mixing until well combined.
  6. Spoon filling over base smoothing surface. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.
  7. Top with lime zest.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by