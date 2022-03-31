Vanilla Bean Milk Tart

For the tart pastry: Preheat the oven to 170C.

Line a tart or pie tin with greased baking paper. Fill with the rolled sweet pastry, leaving the edges to overhang.

Prick holes in the pastry with a fork, press fork into edges, cover with baking paper and fill with baking beans (or rice) then blind bake for 15 minutes. Remove the baking beans (or rice) and top baking paper and bake for a further 15 minutes, until the pastry becomes golden. Remove from oven, trim the edges while hot and set aside to cool.

For the filling: In a saucepan heat the milk, cream, butter and vanilla pod. Bring to a gentle simmer. Sieve.

In a bowl beat the egg and sugar together for a few minutes, until combined and thick. Mix in cornflour, flour and salt.

Take the milk mixture off the heat and discard the vanilla pod. Gently pour the milk mixture into the egg mixture, whisking as you go.

Pour the combined filling mixture into a saucepan and return to medium heat, whisking continuously until it thickens, about 10 minutes.

Pour the filling into the cooled tart pastry and refrigerate until cold and set. Leave in the fridge until you're ready to serve.