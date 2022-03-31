Voyager 2021 media awards
Unbaked Chocolate Slice

Photo / Supplied.

Cook time: 2h 0min
Serves: 18

Ingredients

Chocolate slice

250gpacket of plain sweet biscuits
½ cupdesiccated coconut
½ cupchopped walnuts
2 tablespoonscocoa
150gdark chocolate, chopped
100gAnchor butter
295g (approximately ¾ cup)sweetened condensed milk

Topping

200gdark chocolate, chopped
100gAnchor butter

Method

  1. Line a 24cm x 30cm slice tin with baking paper and set aside.
  2. In a small saucepan, heat the dark chocolate, butter and condensed milk over a low heat for 5 minutes or until the mixture has melted. Set aside for a few minutes to cool.
  3. Meanwhile, place the biscuits into a plastic bag. Use the end of a rolling pin to carefully crush the biscuits. Place the broken biscuits in a large bowl and add the coconut, walnuts and cocoa.
  4. Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients, and mix well until everything has combined.
  5. Press firmly into the prepared tin with the back of a wooden spoon, and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm.
  6. To make the chocolate topping, place the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir regularly for 5-8 minutes or until the chocolate and butter have melted and combined.
  7. Pour the chocolate mixture over the slice and refrigerate for 1 hour or until completely set.
  8. Cut the slice into squares and serve. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.

