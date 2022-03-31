Unbaked Chocolate Slice

Cook time: 2h 0min
Serves: 18
Ingredients
Chocolate slice
|250g
|packet of plain sweet biscuits
|½ cup
|desiccated coconut
|½ cup
|chopped walnuts
|2 tablespoons
|cocoa
|150g
|dark chocolate, chopped
|100g
|Anchor butter
|295g (approximately ¾ cup)
|sweetened condensed milk
Topping
|200g
|dark chocolate, chopped
|100g
|Anchor butter
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Method
- Line a 24cm x 30cm slice tin with baking paper and set aside.
- In a small saucepan, heat the dark chocolate, butter and condensed milk over a low heat for 5 minutes or until the mixture has melted. Set aside for a few minutes to cool.
- Meanwhile, place the biscuits into a plastic bag. Use the end of a rolling pin to carefully crush the biscuits. Place the broken biscuits in a large bowl and add the coconut, walnuts and cocoa.
- Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients, and mix well until everything has combined.
- Press firmly into the prepared tin with the back of a wooden spoon, and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm.
- To make the chocolate topping, place the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir regularly for 5-8 minutes or until the chocolate and butter have melted and combined.
- Pour the chocolate mixture over the slice and refrigerate for 1 hour or until completely set.
- Cut the slice into squares and serve. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.