Tauese's Chop Suey

Chop suey. Photo / EatWell.

Tana Umaga is this weeks' guest on the brand new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh turns his celebrity guests dream meals into a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20.

In this episode, Tana talks about the catalyst that turned him towards his plant-based diet, why his weight got out of control in France, and Ganesh gives Tana's childhood favourite, Chop Suey, a makeover into a fresher and more nutritious version.

Listen to Episode 2: Tana Umaga's French Addiction.

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

600 g Rice Noodles 250 g Countdown Streaky Bacon Rindless Free Farmed, chopped (which ever one is on special) 2 Onions, chopped 8 Garlic cloves, chopped 1 cup Soy sauce 1 cup Chicken stock (liquid, cube or powder) 2 tsp Sesame oil 2 cups Mixed frozen veg 425 g Baby corn can (drained) 1 cup Spring onions, chopped 2 Tbsp Vegetable oil Salt to taste Pepper to taste

Directions

Cook the rice noodles according to the instructions on the pack. Then set aside. Heat the oil in a large pan, over a medium heat. Chop the bacon up and fry it in the oil. You are creating flavour in the oil. When the bacon starts to get crispy, add the onions and garlic and cook for 5 mins till the onions soften. You are building more flavour. Next add the frozen veg and the baby corn. Sauté for 2 mins. Add the soy sauce, chicken stock, sesame oil, and noodles and let the pot simmer for 3 minutes. You want to leave some liquid in the pan. Sprinkle with spring onion to serve.

Note: Remove the bacon, and replace the stock with vege stock, to make the dish, Vegan.