Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Tauese's Chop Suey

Chop suey. Photo / EatWell.

Chop suey. Photo / EatWell.

Tana Umaga is this weeks' guest on the brand new podcast from The Hits, The Humble Yum Yum, hosted by Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, and each week Ganesh turns his celebrity guests dream meals into a recipe that can feed 4 people for under $20.

In this episode, Tana talks about the catalyst that turned him towards his plant-based diet, why his weight got out of control in France, and Ganesh gives Tana's childhood favourite, Chop Suey, a makeover into a fresher and more nutritious version.

Listen to Episode 2: Tana Umaga's French Addiction.

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

600 gRice Noodles
250 gCountdown Streaky Bacon Rindless Free Farmed, chopped (which ever one is on special)
2Onions, chopped
8Garlic cloves, chopped
1 cupSoy sauce
1 cupChicken stock (liquid, cube or powder)
2 tspSesame oil
2 cupsMixed frozen veg
425 gBaby corn can (drained)
1 cupSpring onions, chopped
2 TbspVegetable oil
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Cook the rice noodles according to the instructions on the pack. Then set aside.
  2. Heat the oil in a large pan, over a medium heat.
  3. Chop the bacon up and fry it in the oil. You are creating flavour in the oil.
  4. When the bacon starts to get crispy, add the onions and garlic and cook for 5 mins till the onions soften. You are building more flavour.
  5. Next add the frozen veg and the baby corn. Sauté for 2 mins.
  6. Add the soy sauce, chicken stock, sesame oil, and noodles and let the pot simmer for 3 minutes. You want to leave some liquid in the pan.
  7. Sprinkle with spring onion to serve.

Note: Remove the bacon, and replace the stock with vege stock, to make the dish, Vegan.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by