Summer dining isn't complete without a delicious side of 'slaw! Our recipe for Summer Coleslaw with Herb Dressing is a unique twist on the crispy, tangy favourite.
Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Serves: 4 - 6
Dressing Ingredients
|1 cup
|Rocket
|1 cup
|Fresh mixed herbs
|1
|Garlic clove
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|½ cup
|Olive oil
|2 tsp
|Runny honey
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|¼ tsp
|Pepper
|Pinch, chilli flakes
Salad Ingredients
|4-5 cups
|Green cabbage
|1 cup
|Peas, cooked
|1
|Asparagus bunch, cooked
|½ cup
|Fresh herbs, roughly chopped
|70g
|Hazelnuts, roasted
Directions
- For the dressing into a blender place the rocket, herbs, chilli, garlic, zest, juice, oil, honey, salt, pepper and half the hazelnuts. Blitz until well combined. Store in a jar
- For the slaw in a large bowl place the cabbage. Add the peas, cut the asparagus thinly on a diagonal and add along with the herbs and roughly chopped nuts.