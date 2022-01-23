Everyone can toast to the holidays with this Strawberry & Lemon Mocktail! This perfect summer drink is refreshing and can easily become a cocktail with the addition of your favourite champagne or Prosecco.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 5 mins
Serves: 8
Ingredients
|2
|Strawberry punnets, sliced
|1 cup
|Water
|1 cup
|Sugar
|1
|Lemon, zested and strips peeled with a vegetable peeler
|½ tsp
|Soda water to serve
|25 g
|Ice to serve
|½ cup
|Mint sprigs to serve
Directions
- In a heavy-bottomed saucepan combine the strawberries, water and sugar. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the lemon zest, mix, then leave to cool.
- Once cool, strain through a sieve. Do not push down on the strawberries as this will cloud the syrup. Pour the syrup into a clean bottle or jar and store in the fridge until ready to use.
- Pour 250ml of the strawberry and lemon syrup into a large jug, add ice and basil, then carefully top with 3 1/2 cups of soda water.
- Taste and if necessary add more syrup, then serve.
Note: This recipe makes 500ml (2 cups) of syrup.