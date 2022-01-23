Strawberry & Lemon Mocktail

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan combine the strawberries, water and sugar. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the lemon zest, mix, then leave to cool.

Once cool, strain through a sieve. Do not push down on the strawberries as this will cloud the syrup. Pour the syrup into a clean bottle or jar and store in the fridge until ready to use.

Pour 250ml of the strawberry and lemon syrup into a large jug, add ice and basil, then carefully top with 3 1/2 cups of soda water.