Strawberry & Lemon Mocktail

Photo / Supplied.

Everyone can toast to the holidays with this Strawberry & Lemon Mocktail! This perfect summer drink is refreshing and can easily become a cocktail with the addition of your favourite champagne or Prosecco.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 5 mins
Serves: 8

Ingredients

2Strawberry punnets, sliced
1 cupWater
1 cupSugar
1Lemon, zested and strips peeled with a vegetable peeler
½ tspSoda water to serve
25 gIce to serve
½ cupMint sprigs to serve

Directions

  1. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan combine the strawberries, water and sugar. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
  2. Add the lemon zest, mix, then leave to cool.
  3. Once cool, strain through a sieve. Do not push down on the strawberries as this will cloud the syrup. Pour the syrup into a clean bottle or jar and store in the fridge until ready to use.
  4. Pour 250ml of the strawberry and lemon syrup into a large jug, add ice and basil, then carefully top with 3 1/2 cups of soda water.
  5. Taste and if necessary add more syrup, then serve.

Note: This recipe makes 500ml (2 cups) of syrup.

