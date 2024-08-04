Sticky Malt Vinegar Roast Chicken

Add the chicken pieces into a large bowl, add thyme, brown sugar and DYC vinegar. Cover the bowl & leave to marinade for 1 hour. Slice the onions into wedges,

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

In a large baking tray add the onions and chicken pieces. Pour all the marinading liquid over the chicken.

Place the chicken into the oven, cook for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes remove from the oven & using a spoon, spoon the cooking liquid over the chicken. Return the chicken to the oven for a further 15 minutes of cooking.

Remove from the oven & serve the onions & chicken on a large serving plate.