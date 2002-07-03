Stacey's Classic Ambrosia

A fresh and creamy classic Ambrosia to be enjoyed all year round.
Whip up this classic Ambrosia using fresh or frozen berries, red grapes, chunks of your favourite chocolate, marshmallows and top with juicy strawberries. The luxurious texture of Anchor berry yogurt, combined with the fluffy whipped Anchor cream will have your guests reaching for second helpings as soon as they have reached the bottom of the bowl.
Ingredients
|300mls
|Anchor Cream
|1 bag
|marshmallows (large so they can be cut in half)
|2 cups
|Anchor Protein+ Berry Yogurt
|lots of
|Fresh or frozen berries (strawberries (for the top), raspberries, blackberries and blueberries)
|1 cup
|of red grapes (cut in half)
|1 bar
|of chocolate, roughly chopped (milk, white or dark)
Method
- In a large bowl, whip the Anchor Cream, fold in the Anchor Protein+ Berry Yoghurt,
- Add the berries, grapes, chocolate and marshmallows
- Place in the fridge either overnight or for 4-5 hours before serving so the marshmallows soften.
- Top with roughly chopped chocolate, some berries and grapes