Stacey Morrison's Classic Ambrosia

A fresh take on the classic ambrosia, packed full of goodness to be enjoyed all year round.

Whip up this classic Ambrosia using fresh or frozen berries, red grapes, chunks of your favourite chocolate, marshmallows and top with juicy strawberries. The luxurious texture of Anchor Protein + Mixed Berry yoghurt combined with whipped Anchor Cream will have your guests reaching for more every time

Ingredients

300mls Anchor Cream 1 bag marshmallows (large so they can be cut in half) 2 cups Anchor Protein + Mixed Berry yoghurt lots of fresh or frozen berries (strawberries (for the top), raspberries, blackberries and blueberries) 1 cup red grapes (cut in half) 1 bar chocolate, roughly chopped (milk, white or dark)

Method