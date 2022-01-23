Slow Roasted Balsamic Tomatoes with Smoked Paprika Almonds & Flatbread

Pre-heat the oven to 150°C fan bake.

Cut the tomatoes in half and arrange on a baking tray. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, sea salt and thyme. Drizzle over the tomatoes and roast for 1 – 1 1/4 hours or until soft and starting to caramelise. Remove from the oven.

Melt the butter in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the almonds and fry, stirring continuously until golden brown. Add the smoked paprika and season with sea salt. Set aside

Drizzle half a teaspoon of olive oil over each flatbread and brush it evenly over the surface using a pastry brush. Heat a griddle over a medium-high heat and grill until char lines start to show on the surface. Turn over and char on the other side, about 10 minutes total. Remove from the heat and tear into pieces.