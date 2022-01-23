Voyager 2021 media awards
Slow Roasted Balsamic Tomatoes with Smoked Paprika Almonds & Flatbread

Photo / Supplied.

This recipe for Slow Roasted Balsamic Tomatoes with Smoked Paprika Almonds & Flatbreads is full of taste and textures and makes for the perfect starter or side dish.

Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 1 hr 15 mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

600 gSmall truss tomatoes
3 TbspOlive oil
1 TbspBalsamic vinegar
2 tspBrown sugar
½ tspSea salt
25 gButter
½ cupFlaked almonds
1 tspSmoked paprika
4Flat breads
100 gFeta
1 TbspFresh thyme leaves

Directions

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 150°C fan bake.
  2. Cut the tomatoes in half and arrange on a baking tray. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, sea salt and thyme. Drizzle over the tomatoes and roast for 1 – 1 1/4 hours or until soft and starting to caramelise. Remove from the oven.
  3. Melt the butter in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the almonds and fry, stirring continuously until golden brown. Add the smoked paprika and season with sea salt. Set aside
  4. Drizzle half a teaspoon of olive oil over each flatbread and brush it evenly over the surface using a pastry brush. Heat a griddle over a medium-high heat and grill until char lines start to show on the surface. Turn over and char on the other side, about 10 minutes total. Remove from the heat and tear into pieces.
  5. To serve, arrange the tomatoes on a serving platter, scatter with the feta, almonds and fresh thyme and serve with the flatbreads.

