Simon Bridges's Steak Frittes with Garlic Herb Butter

Pre -heat oven to 200 Deg.

Line a baking tray with baking paper. Add the fries from the pack to the pan. Add 1 tbl of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Mix well. Cook the potatoes till golden brown.

Heat a pan, over a medium heat. Add oil to the pan. Once the oil starts to smoke, add the steaks to the pan. Cook on one side for 3 mins.

Add the rosemary, garlic and butter. Baste the steak for 2 mins. Remove the meat and let it rush. Empty out all the oil and juices into the resting pan. Let the steak rest for at least 30 mins.

Slice the steaks. Separate them into 4 portions.

Time to assemble. Start with the steaks on the bottom. Next is the fries. On to fries, add the resting juices from the pan.

Combine the rocket, 2 tbl olive oil, red wine vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Stack a handful of salad on the fries.