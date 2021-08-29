Voyager 2022 media awards
Savoury bread & butter breakfast bake

A savoury take on a classic dish makes for a particularly scrumptious morning.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

125 gBacon
500 mlMilk
3Eggs
25 gButter, softened
1Garlic clove, crushed
7Ploughmans Bakery Rustic White bread slices
8Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
125 gPortobello mushrooms, sliced
100 gCheddar cheese, grated
PinchSalt
PinchPepper
HandfulSuperb Herb basil leaves

To serve

Spinach and cucumber salad
Tomato chutney
Superb Herb Basil leaves

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 180C bake. Cook the bacon until done. In a jug, whisk the milk and eggs together, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  2. Mix the butter and garlic together, then use a little to grease a shallow baking dish or tin. Use the rest to butter the bread slices, then cut them in half diagonally.
  3. Arrange the bread slices, overlapping, in the baking dish. Tuck the bacon, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms in around the bread slices.
  4. Pour the egg mixture over the bread (gently push the slices down in the liquid if need be). Leave to stand for 5 mins. Scatter the cheese and basil leaves over the top, then bake for 25–30 minutes until golden and just set. Garnish with extra basil leaves and serve with a spinach and cucumber salad and tomato chutney.
Photo / Supplied.
Photo / Supplied.

