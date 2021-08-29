Savoury bread & butter breakfast bake

A savoury take on a classic dish makes for a particularly scrumptious morning.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|125 g
|Bacon
|500 ml
|Milk
|3
|Eggs
|25 g
|Butter, softened
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|7
|Ploughmans Bakery Rustic White bread slices
|8
|Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
|125 g
|Portobello mushrooms, sliced
|100 g
|Cheddar cheese, grated
|Pinch
|Salt
|Pinch
|Pepper
|Handful
|Superb Herb basil leaves
To serve
|Spinach and cucumber salad
|Tomato chutney
|Superb Herb Basil leaves
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C bake. Cook the bacon until done. In a jug, whisk the milk and eggs together, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Mix the butter and garlic together, then use a little to grease a shallow baking dish or tin. Use the rest to butter the bread slices, then cut them in half diagonally.
- Arrange the bread slices, overlapping, in the baking dish. Tuck the bacon, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms in around the bread slices.
- Pour the egg mixture over the bread (gently push the slices down in the liquid if need be). Leave to stand for 5 mins. Scatter the cheese and basil leaves over the top, then bake for 25–30 minutes until golden and just set. Garnish with extra basil leaves and serve with a spinach and cucumber salad and tomato chutney.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.