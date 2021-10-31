Rustic vegetable toastie

Oozy melty cheese paired with delicious veg and a tasty pesto, sandwiched and grilled to crunchy perfection on the barbie, make this toastie a cut-above.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|1
|Aubergine, sliced into rounds (8 slices)
|1
|Capsicum, quartered and deseeded
|8
|slices of Ploughmans Rustic White Bread
|½ cup
|Seasons Gourmet Basil Pesto with Parmesan and Roasted Pine Nuts
|1 cup
|Fresh baby spinach leaves
|1 cup
|Fresh mozzarella balls
|Olivado avocado oil with garlic infused, for brushing
|Salt
Directions
- Preheat the barbecue to medium-high heat. Brush the aubergine slices with Olivado oil, sprinkle with salt, and place on the barbecue with the capsicum. Cook each side for five minutes, until well cooked, then set aside.
- Arrange four slices of Ploughmans bread on a work surface. Spread each slice of bread with a generous amount of Seasons Gourmet pesto, then a handful of spinach, then top with aubergine, capsicum, plenty of torn mozzarella, and a slice of bread.
- On a side burner of the barbecue (or over the stove), heat a cast iron skillet to medium-low. Drizzle the pan with oil. Working in batches, place the sandwiches in and cook each side until golden and the mozzarella is melted. Yum.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.