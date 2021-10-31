Rustic vegetable toastie

Oozy melty cheese paired with delicious veg and a tasty pesto, sandwiched and grilled to crunchy perfection on the barbie, make this toastie a cut-above.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 Aubergine, sliced into rounds (8 slices) 1 Capsicum, quartered and deseeded 8 slices of Ploughmans Rustic White Bread ½ cup Seasons Gourmet Basil Pesto with Parmesan and Roasted Pine Nuts 1 cup Fresh baby spinach leaves 1 cup Fresh mozzarella balls Olivado avocado oil with garlic infused, for brushing Salt

Directions

Preheat the barbecue to medium-high heat. Brush the aubergine slices with Olivado oil , sprinkle with salt, and place on the barbecue with the capsicum. Cook each side for five minutes, until well cooked, then set aside. Arrange four slices of Ploughmans bread on a work surface. Spread each slice of bread with a generous amount of Seasons Gourmet pesto , then a handful of spinach, then top with aubergine, capsicum, plenty of torn mozzarella, and a slice of bread. On a side burner of the barbecue (or over the stove), heat a cast iron skillet to medium-low. Drizzle the pan with oil. Working in batches, place the sandwiches in and cook each side until golden and the mozzarella is melted. Yum.

Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.